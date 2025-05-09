Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,241 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.15% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 917,059 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

