Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 900 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $364.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.69. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.90 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

