Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $11.02. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 920 shares trading hands.

Where Food Comes From Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Where Food Comes From by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

