Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $11.02. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 920 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.31%.
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
