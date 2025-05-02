StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

BTX stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0862 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’s payout ratio is -44.05%.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

