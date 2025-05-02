Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 595 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $82.50 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

