16,189 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. UGI makes up about 0.3% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,988,000 after acquiring an additional 703,491 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 249,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 95,943 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 292,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

