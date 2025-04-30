Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $558,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 408,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

