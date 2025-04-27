State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 3,880 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,012,000 after acquiring an additional 127,155 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.