State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 2,677 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,192,000 after purchasing an additional 291,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $448,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAS opened at $60.41 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.