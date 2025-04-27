MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,678 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of MARA worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 6.10.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

