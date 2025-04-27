Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

