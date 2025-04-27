Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,417,942,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

