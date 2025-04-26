Nebula Research & Development LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 384.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

