Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.75 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 250.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

DIA opened at $401.02 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.52 and a 200-day moving average of $428.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

