Top Leisure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 23rd

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, Hyatt Hotels, and Pool are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that provide recreational, travel, and entertainment services or products, such as hotels, resorts, airlines, and theme parks. These stocks are often influenced by consumer discretionary spending and economic cycles, reflecting trends in lifestyle and leisure activity demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,617. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,645. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21. NetEase has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $110.15.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,389. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.43. 3,124,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.65. 536,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $308.91. 180,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,799. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60.

