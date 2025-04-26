MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 579,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,456,000 after buying an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,825,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Republic Services by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.46.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

