Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in OneMain by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 12.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.