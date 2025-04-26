Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 240,660 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,660 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 114,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 69,805 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

