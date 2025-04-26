Topsail Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 295 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $677.27 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $687.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

