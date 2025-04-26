Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

