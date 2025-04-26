6,390 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Purchased by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.1201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

