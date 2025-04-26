Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 246.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $233.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.03 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

