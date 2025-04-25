Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

