Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365,479 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,460,000 after buying an additional 584,732 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,629,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,232,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8,668.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 217,921 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

