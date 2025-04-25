Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

BKR stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,089 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,542,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,155,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

