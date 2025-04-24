Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,094,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,273,000 after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.25%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

