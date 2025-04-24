Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 33,803 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,803 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RGA opened at $189.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average is $208.76. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.