iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IWM stock opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

