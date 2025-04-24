Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

