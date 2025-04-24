Alpine Peaks Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP reduced its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for approximately 4.5% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned 0.49% of Barrett Business Services worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,193,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 88,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.