Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $816,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,258.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 79,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

