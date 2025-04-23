Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
VRRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $816,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,258.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 79,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verra Mobility
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.