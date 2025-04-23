OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Decreased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

