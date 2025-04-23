Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in GSK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in GSK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in GSK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in GSK by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 100.63%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

