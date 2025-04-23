CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $23,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $391.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.