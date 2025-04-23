iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,668,000 after buying an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

