Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 1,996 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

