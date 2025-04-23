RBF Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Smith-Midland worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 569.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMID opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

