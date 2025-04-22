Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Decreases By 14.7%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.84. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.61.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 131.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
