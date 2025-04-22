Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Decreases By 14.7%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.84. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 131.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barfresh Food Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Barfresh Food Group worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.