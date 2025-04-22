Gartner (IT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450- EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $392.50 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.21 and its 200 day moving average is $491.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gartner stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

