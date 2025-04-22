Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 197,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $251,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $157,749,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.