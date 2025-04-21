Freedom Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

