Thematics Asset Management Sells 15,756 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Thematics Asset Management reduced its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 140,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,161,000 after acquiring an additional 868,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after acquiring an additional 329,563 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

