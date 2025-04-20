Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 37.4% in March

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 109,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 880,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of USA stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.