Top Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – April 19th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating in the medical and health sectors, such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device producers, and healthcare service providers. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to industries that are often viewed as defensive due to the consistent demand for healthcare services, even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $128.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,048,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,443. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.95 and a 200 day moving average of $540.65. The company has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $438.50 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,930,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,329,951. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,972,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

