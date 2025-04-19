Short Interest in Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Increases By 42.9%

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
Hang Lung Group stock remained flat at $6.60 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $7.56.
About Hang Lung Group
