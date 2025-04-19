Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

