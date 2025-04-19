Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $483,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after buying an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 37,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 137,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,163 shares of company stock worth $25,361,647. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.