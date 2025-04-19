NWK Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NWK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $126.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.