Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,281 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EGO opened at $19.80 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.