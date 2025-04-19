Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 8,289 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

